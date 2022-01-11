Biden to push voting rights bill, filibuster reform during GA visit

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden will be traveling to Georgia Tuesday to deliver a speech on the need to pass federal voting rights legislation.

While in Georgia Tuesday, Biden will be in the home district of the late civil rights leader John Lewis and will be visiting the church and gravesite of Martin Luther King Jr.

Biden says voting rights are under historic threat, so expect to hear his strongest endorsement yet to get legislation passed on Capitol Hill.

“He is quite focused on ensuring the American people know what is at stake here,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “The president will be there to endorse the bedrock to vote.”

The president’s speech Tuesday will endorse two plans currently stalled in Congress by Senate Republicans. The bills are designed to strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act and improve everything from redistricting to campaign finance laws.

Biden will also call on Senate Democrats to change the Senate rules to get around Republican opposition.

On the Senate floor Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to hold a vote to change Senate rules by the end of the week even though Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, has yet to endorse the option.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed both bills and insisted the rules were in place to force both parties to work together.

“It would destroy a key feature of American government forever, and both parties know that,” said McConnell. “A radical Senate takeover for a radical takeover.”