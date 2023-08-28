SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Bishop Talbert Swan II was a speaker for the March on Washington this past weekend. It’s a march to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans.

This was the 60th anniversary of March on Washington. The historic march on Washington was held at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington D.C this past weekend to highlight the continuous fight for equality in America.

The March on Washington is where Dr. Martin Luther King gave his ‘I had a dream’ speech in 1963 for jobs and freedom of African Americans. Springfield Bishop Talbert Swan was one of many to give a speech on some of those same issues that he says America is still struggling with today. He was also a speaker at the 50th anniversary of the March in 2013, the 57th in 2020 and the 58th in 2021.

“Here we are now, where the wealth gap is just as big today as it was back then, that a black women is making 35 cents for every dollar a white man is making,” said Bishop Swan.

Bishop Swan also mentioned how these disparities and racial hate crimes, including the recent racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida, shows that there is still a lot more room for improvement in America.

He told 22News whether he is a speaker or a spectator at the next March on Washington, he will continue to go and be a part of a historic moment.