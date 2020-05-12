Dr. Fauci, task force members able to participate in meetings at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — As long as Drs. Fauci, Redfield and Hahn pass health guidelines they will be able to particpate in White House meetings as they qualify as essential workers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have together determined that government entities working in support of the COVID-19 response efforts are providing essential services and the current guidelines for critical infrastructure workers apply.
Therefore, providing that they are asymptomatic, screened, and monitored for fever and other symptoms, wear a face covering, and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others, Drs. Redfield, Hahn, and Fauci can and will participate in meetings on the White House complex when their attendance is needed.
