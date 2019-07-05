Drury H.S. marching band performs in annual Independence Day parade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The Drury High School marching band traveled to the Nation’s Capital this week to perform in the annual Independence Day Parade.

The excitement around the breakfast table was evident as the students in the Drury High School marching band got ready for their performance in the national Independence Day parade.

“I’m very excited,” said Abby Kate Caproni as she ate breakfast with her bandmates.

The high temperatures, hectic schedules, and students’ nerves are nothing new for the band’s Director, Chris Caproni.

“This is the third time in my tenure that the Drury band has attended the parade in Washington, D.C for 4th of July,” Caproni said. “This one makes me a little emotional. Both of my children are marching with me today.”

His oldest daughter, Abby Kate, graduated last month while his youngest just finished her freshman year.

“I’ve been in the band with him for four years,” Abby Kate said. “I think it’s a little sad for him that we were only together for one year and that I’m leaving.”

They are making the most of the time they have together.

“I’m so glad you guys are here. This is going to be awesome- it’s been a great trip,” Chris told his wife and daughters before the band performed.

Some kids might be reluctant to be in a band their dad leads but his youngest daughter says she likes playing with family.

“I think he’s a good teacher and he makes band class very fun,” said Ella Caproni.

For Caproni, family extends beyond his immediate family. Last July, he began fundraising to ensure that everyone in his extended marching band family could make the trip to perform on Constitution Avenue.