WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The state of Texas and federal officials are clashing over who is responsible for the death of three migrants, a woman and two children, who drowned on Friday while attempting to cross the Rio Grande.

Federal officials and Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar say the state is to blame for not allowing border patrol access to the area to help the migrants.

The federal government and Texas are battling over a 2.5 mile stretch of border, known as Shelby Park.

Cuellar says that battle has turned deadly.

“They’re playing lone ranger politics,” said Cuellar.

He says Texas authorities blocked a U.S. Border Patrol effort to rescue them.

“They went to the gate, and they were told sorry not even in emergencies can you go in,” he said.

Last week, under the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas National Guard abruptly seized control of the park.

“Border patrol has a responsibility under federal law to secure the border and it is not the state’s responsibility,” added Cuellar.

Governor Abbott has fired back saying when border patrol arrived on the scene, the migrants were already dead.

Abbott said on X, “The fact is the deaths are because of Biden’s open border management.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Abbott’s border plan dangerous.

“It demonizes and dehumanizes people, but it also makes the job of border patrol harder,” she said.

The Supreme Court is considering a request by the feds to force Texas to unlock the gates to Shelby Park.

Cuellar says something’s got to change soon or more migrants will die.