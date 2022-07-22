WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – If it feels like finding affordable housing is difficult, that’s because it is.

With interest rates and inflation both on the rise, 22News explains what you need to know about the current housing market.

It’s no secret that it’s harder to find an affordable place to call home sweet home. This year, the nationwide homeownership rate is 65.4%. Last year it was 66.9%.

Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of Realtors in Washington says part of the reason for this decrease is the increase in mortgage rates.

“Compared to just one year ago, it is about 50% higher monthly payment now for new setup buyers,” said Yun.

For the past two years, the housing market was ‘hot’, meaning there weren’t enough houses on the market to satisfy the demand for affordable housing. The solution, according to Yun is to build more houses.

“So builders want to build more apartment units or more homes. So more supply will eventually reduce rents and calm home prices. We need to build more homes, more supplies needed,” Yun said.

But how do these homes get built? Yun says the government needs to help.

In an e-mail statement, Congressman Richard Neal agrees, saying, “Building a fairer, more prosperous nation includes meaningful access to quality affordable housing. Last year, this committee put forward proposals that would cumulatively create nearly 1 million additional affordable homes.”

According to Rentdata.org, approximately 1 million of Massachusetts residents could receive housing benefits through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To find out if you qualify for these benefits, you can visit their website.