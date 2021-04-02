Officer killed in attack at U.S. Capitol was native of western Massachusetts

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: National Guard stand guard after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Capitol was locked down after a person reportedly rammed a vehicle into two Capitol Hill police officers. A suspect was apprehended. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WWLP) – 22News has learned that the officer killed in the attack at the U.S. Capitol Friday is a native of western Massachusetts.

Capitol Police Officer William Evans, also known as Billy, graduated from Western New England University back in 2002. He was killed Friday afternoon when a man drove his car into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D. C. hitting Evans and another officer.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, then allegedly jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot and killed by capitol police.

Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force, and a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. According to Congressman Richard Neal, he is a western Massachusetts native.

In a statement to 22News, Congressman Neal said quote:

He is indeed a hometown hero and a patriot who risked and sadly lost his life to protect our country. We are a grateful nation in mourning. Congressman Richard Neal

The Congressman was not at the Capitol at the time of the attack.

Investigators are now trying to figure out the attacker’s motive but said there is no apparent connection to terrorism.

The Massachusetts State Police are closely watching the investigation. In a statement to 22News Dave Procopio, the director of media communications at the Massachusetts State Police said they haven’t discovered any connection between the suspect and Massachusetts.