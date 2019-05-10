Pres. Trump says he won’t sign disaster relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Millions of Americans in hundreds of communities ravaged by record flooding, fierce storms, and wildfires are still waiting for federal disaster assistance to aid recovery.

The House finally passed a $19 billion dollar disaster relief bill on Friday, after months of impasse. But President Trump says he’s not going to sign it because it gives too much money to Puerto Rico.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says millions of American disaster victims have been waiting for months — even years.

“They need help,” she said. “And to have that delay really hinders those who are suffering now.”

Florida Congressman Neal Dunn got more than a billion dollars into this bill for North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune —badly damaged by Hurricane Florence and Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base, which was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Dunn voted for the bill on Friday, despite President Trump’s Twitter appeal to House Republicans to vote no. But Hurd says is hopeful the President will have a change of heart.

“I hope we can make this happen. It is time for the House to do our job and move this process along.”

The President wants Congress to include money for the Mexican border and he is dead set against sending more money to Puerto Rico for victims of 2017’s Hurricane Maria.