Republican senators slam $3.5T spending plan from Democrats

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republicans in the U.S. Senate say their Democratic counterparts, who are working to pass a $3.5 trillion spending deal, are on a “spending spree.”

The spending deal is part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.

“It’s no more about infrastructure than I am tall,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday.

The South Carolina Republican said the spending plan will add to inflation. Republicans are planning to do whatever they can to block it even though Democrats plan to move the package through without GOP support.

“It’s still my hope that a few Democrats may be brave enough to stop this,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.

Democrats pushed ahead Wednesday with a procedural vote on a separate bipartisan infrastructure deal. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is defending the need for both plans.

“The twin legislation packages will provide a massive boost to the economy and both are essential,” the New York Democrat said.

Republicans said they want to stop Democrats from running the country into a debt crisis. It’s all setting up a showdown that could lead to a federal government shutdown with Minority Leader McConnell threatening to refuse to raise the debt ceiling.

“The amount of spending and taxing and debt is really threatening the financial stability of our country,” McConnell said.

“This debt is Trump debt,” Schumer said. “It’s COVID debt.”

The procedural vote Wednesday failed, but Schumer hopes the process will bring everyone to the table.

“We all want the same thing here – to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill,” he said. “But in order to finish the bill we first need to start.”

Schumer wants progress on both bills before lawmakers break for the August recess.