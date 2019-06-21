Senate Appropriations Committee passes $4.6B emergency funding bill for U.S. border

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Help is on the way for border towns that are dealing with large numbers of migrants arriving in the U.S. from Mexico.

A Senate committee approved a $4.6 billion deal for emergency border funding.

The bill includes $30 million to pay back local communities and organizations that are using their own money to care for the migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This humanitarian and security crisis has been going on a long time and it just keeps getting worse,” said U.S. Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

Cornyn says the border towns on the front lines of the immigration crisis are going broke.

“Dealing with a lot of unaccompanied children and families, handing out juice boxes and diapers,” said Cornyn.

And the communities on the Mexican border have been forced to cover the costs, until now.

On Thursday, the Senate Appropriations Committee passed a $4.6 billion emergency funding bill which includes $30 million to pay communities and private organizations that have cared for thousands of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is a little bit needed and long overdue temporary relief for those border communities and it will help them get well and keep doing what they are doing to help address this humanitarian crisis,” said Cornyn.

Communities and organizations must apply to be reimbursed for 2019 expenses.

“$30 million is only going to be until the end of the year,” said Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd.

Hurd says while he welcomes the help, it’s not enough, “This is going to have to be something that continues into the next fiscal year.”

Hurd says it’s only a band aid on a larger problem, “The long-term fix is not treating everybody that comes into our country as if they are an asylum seeker.”

“I know that the demand and the impact on Texas and on our border communities is great,” said Cornyn.

But before these communities see any money, Cornyn says congress still needs to step up and pass the bill in the senate and in the house.