Senate Democrats and Republicans still split day after COVID-19 Relief Deal vote

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The COVID-19 relief deal passed in the Senate, Saturday, and is headed to the House for final approval.

“We have so many different ways that we’re helping the public with this piece of legislation,” West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said.

Manchin told “ABC This Week” the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief deal addresses Americans’ needs.

“This was a targeted piece of legislation. It was because people needed the help,” Machin said.

Friday, the Senate came to a standstill for nearly 10 hours while Democrats worked to secure Manchin’s support. He says he was just working to win over republicans.

“And I always try to work with my Democrat colleagues, my caucus, and my Republican friends and there was an awful lot of input,” Manchin said.

“This was not really about coronavirus in terms of the spending. This was a liberal wish list of liberal spending,” Wyoming Republican Senator John Barasso said.

But on “NBC’s Meet the Press,” Barasso said Democrats were not focused on the pandemic.

“This was never about getting people back to work or kids back to school, or the disease behind us. That’s where it should’ve been focused,” Barasso said.

Barasso also says the $1,400 stimulus checks should only go to Americans in need.

“So, I think this is a mistake — what’s happening in the bill that just passed the Senate,” Barasso said.

However, the Biden Administration says the bill will strengthen the effort to combat the spread of the virus.

“We want to get those levels of virus very, very low,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci tells “CBS’ Face the Nation,” Americans can expect a wave of vaccines to come in the next two months.

“We’ll have to put a big push to get it into people’s arms, but by that time, we’re going to be doing much, much better,” Fauci said.

The House is expected to take up and pass the COVID-19 relief deal on Tuesday.