U.S. Attorney General William Barr to leave White House before Christmas

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Barr is scheduled to appear for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be leaving the White House before the Christmas holidays, president Donald Trump announced in a tweet early Monday evening.

In his tweet, the U.S. president said his relationship with the attorney general has been “a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!”

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

This news comes after the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden with a 270-electoral vote, formalizing his presidential victory as the 46th president of the U.S.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will continue coverage and bring you the latest when we learn more.