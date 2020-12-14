U.S. Attorney General William Barr to leave White House before Christmas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be leaving the White House before the Christmas holidays, president Donald Trump announced in a tweet early Monday evening.
In his tweet, the U.S. president said his relationship with the attorney general has been “a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!”
This news comes after the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden with a 270-electoral vote, formalizing his presidential victory as the 46th president of the U.S.
