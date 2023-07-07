WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The latest jobs report released Friday shows the U.S. economy grew by more than 200,000 jobs in June.

“That means we regained all the jobs lost during the pandemic and created nearly four million additional jobs on top of that,” National Economic Council Deputy Director Joelle Gamble said.

That’s more than 13 million jobs added since President Biden took office, pushing the unemployment rate to just 3.6%.

“That’s because the President came in with a plan to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” Gamble said.

“I think today’s number probably was encouraging,” said Ron Hetrick, a senior economist at Lightcast.

Hetrick said although June’s job growth is a bit lower than expected, it’s still a good sign.

“I like a 200,000 gain because it’s the kind of gain that we would expect right now,” Hetrick said. “It’s still positive but it’s not something that indicates we’re out of control.”

Experts say the slower growth is just what the Federal Reserve is looking for.

“Too tight of an economy is the exact opposite the Fed’s looking for, and if it stays too tight, you’re going to see them still aggressively increasing interest rates,” Hetrick said.

But Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said the encouraging report is probably not enough to prevent another interest rate increase.

“My expectation right now is that the Fed will raise rates at the end of July,” Hamrick said. “Whether they deliver again at the following meeting in September really depends on the performance of the economy.”