US Capitol Police Officer dies following injuries sustained during riot

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A U.S. Capitol Police Officer has died after suffering injuries in Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Complex.

More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured, including several who were hospitalized, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statement before the death was reported.

A source confirmed to NewsNation D.C. Bureau reporter Alexandra Limon the officer was taken off life support and died after they were hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter.

Sund will resign next week, after calls from top Congressional leaders over his agency’s response.

Chief Sund, in his first public comment on the mayhem from Wednesday, said in a statement that rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and “took up other weapons against our officers.”

Details on the officer were not released.

One of the pro-President Trump supporters was also killed on Wednesday. Her husband confirmed her identity. Three others died, according to authorities, on the Capitol Complex due to “medical emergencies.”

