WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Pelosi to announce impeachment managers

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to make an announcement of impeachment managers on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

According to NBC, the impeachment of President Donald Trump enters a new phase Wednesday when House Democrats vote to send charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress to the Senate for a trial likely to begin next Tuesday. Along with the articles of impeachment, the House will send senators a trove of new evidence from Lev Parnasan indicted associated with Trump attorney Rudy Giulianiincluding phone records and messages that Democrats say help prove their case.

Much of the trials procedural issues are yet to be nailed down including the battle over calling witnesses but as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasts Democrats call for new testimony, some in the GOP is open to the idea says NBC reporter Tracie Potts.