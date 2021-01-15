What lies ahead for the impeachment process against Trump?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) —South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for the impeachment process to stop and says moving on with the trial after President Trump leaves office is unconstitutional.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is already preparing to send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, where a trial could begin as early as next week.

“A second impeachment trial in the senate will do a lot of damage. I would like it to end for the good of the nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

Despite his own opposition…Graham isn’t prepared to criticize the members of his own party…like South Carolina’s Tom Rice…who voted to impeach President Trump.

“He did what he thought was right,” Graham said.

But Graham says it’s not right for him…or the Senate to continue with the process…and plans to ask Senate leadership to put an end to it.

“It’s unconstitutional,” Graham added.

On Friday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—didn’t show any signs of stopping the process.

Pelosi said the House Impeachment Managers are already preparing for a trial ….but she wouldn’t say when she would send the Article of Impeachment to the senate for the trial to begin.

“There was an act of insurrection perpetrated on the Capitol of the United States incentivized by the President of the United States,” Pelosi adding. “You’ll be the first to know when we announce that we’re going over there.”

A trial could begin as early as next week—the Senate is set to return Tuesday at noon.