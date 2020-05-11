1  of  2
DC Bureau

White House hit by coronavirus infections

Washington D.C.

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Several White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, are taking a break after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19. 
 
Three members of the Coronavirus Task Force are self-isolating, including Centers for Disease Control Director Director Dr. Robert Redfield, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
 
They’ll all testify remotely to the Senate this week.

Officials stress Vice President Pence is not in quarantine. A senior administration official says he skipped a national security meeting this weekend “out of caution” after his press secretary Katie Miller tested positive. 
 
A military valet who serves the president also tested positive.   Both President Trump and Vice President Pence have tested negative.
 
