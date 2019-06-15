2nd Annual free Community Shredding Event

West Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – The public is invited to a free Community Shredding event at the Big E Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

This is the second consecutive year 22News is holding the event.

The shredding event will be by the Better Living Center and will go until noon. Vehicles are advised to enter through the Gate 9 entrance on 875 Memorial Avenue.

People are invited to bring any unwanted paper documents, that include personally identifiable information or financial documentation, to be shredded.

Experts suggest shredding anything that has personal information like your name, address, phone number, social security number, or bank account information.

There will be a five-box limit per vehicle, and items such as paper clips, staples, rubber bands, manila folders, and window envelopes do not need to be removed prior to shredding.

Three ring binders, packaging or wrapping materials, and anything non-confidential in nature should not be brought to the event for shredding.

People are also invited to bring a non-perishable food item for a food drive to help fill the shelves at the Open Pantry community services in Springfield.

Some of our 22News team will be there so make sure to say hi!

Will you be at the event? Send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com!

The Community Shredding Event is a community service project being done as part of Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring activities. Nexstar is WWLP’s parent company. Nexstar Media Group celebrates its anniversary each year by doing community service projects in each Nexstar television market. This event is also a 22News “Connecting With Community” project.

22News, Eastern States Exposition, The Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information Working in Cooperation with the MA Attorney General’s Office, and Proshred Security are sponsoring the event.

Read more about the event:

Have personal documents you need to shred? @WWLP22News is hosting a free Community Shredding Event at the Big E tomorrow morning from 8:30 to noon. Come stop by and say hi! 👋🏼 #wwlp — Taylor Knight (@TaylorKNews) June 14, 2019

Saturday morning, the public is invited to a free Community Shredding Event at the Big E, as part of Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring activities. https://t.co/pE5FiJkK7s — Amy Phillips (@IteamWWLP) June 14, 2019