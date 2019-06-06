Watch Live
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people in the United States are treated for cancer every year. Because of advances in cancer treatments, there are thousands of survivors.

While going through treatment, patients get support and access to resources, some for free. But what’s next after a patient is diagnosed as cancer free?

Today, in a WWLP DIGITIAL FIRST LIVE STREAM WEB INTERVIEW, 22News Anchor/Reporter Don Shipman will be discussing a program that provides continued support for the cancer survivor with Dr. Jay Burton, the founder of THE PRIMARY CARE CANCER SURVIVORSHIP PROGRAM OF WESTERN NEW ENGLAND. Dr. Burton is also a cancer survivor.

