WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide coronavirus update at noon

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide Massachusetts residents with an update on coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel. 22News will be streaming the news conference right here on WWLP.com at noon.

On Monday, Baker issued a stay at home advisory and announced that all non-essential businesses must close effective noon Tuesday. Here is a list of essential businesses in Massachusetts that will remain open during Baker’s emergency order:

The stay at home advisory does not mandate residents to stay home. Instead, it urges residents to avoid unnecessary outings and activities. Massachusetts residents are still allowed to leave their homes to go for a walk, to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors offices, and any other essential business.

“I do not believe I can or should order U.S. citizens to be confined to their homes for days on end,” Baker said Monday.