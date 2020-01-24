22News Storm Team meteorologist visits West Springfield High School

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at West Springfield High School are studying atmosphere and meteorology.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko visited the school Thursday to talk to students who are studying environmental science. They talked about winter weather and how forecasting and technology have changed over the years.

West Springfield High School senior Erkan Arslan told 22News, “Today I learned that you guys really have a tough job actually, that you guys are working during big causes in the weather and you guys are rushing to give people information and that’s great to see how you guys do a lot of things to keep people safe.”

Adam also talked to the students about some of the past storms that have affected us in western Massachusetts.