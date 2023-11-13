CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year when those chilly temperatures could drive up your heating bill. However, this year will be less than last year.

Oil, gas, and electric prices have all dropped significantly in 2023 but whether this trend will continue is unknown. Heating your home last year was historically expensive. With natural gas prices over $6 per gallon, 2022 had the most expensive fuel prices since the 2008 recession. Natural gas is now less than $3.30 and heating oil is less than $3.

Tim Noonan with Noonan Energy told 22News that people can’t rely on prices to stay this low, “It really is unpredictable, right now it looks like things could be stable. There are speculators out there who are saying that if the right things happen in the world, or the wrong things if you will, it could skyrocket.”

While around one in five people in Massachusetts heat their home with oil, over half of Masschusetts uses natural gas or electricity. Those prices are much lower than last year, but there are still other way to save on your heating bill.

Heating your home is only half the battle. The other half is keeping the heat in.

Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News one of the most common mistakes when trying to save, “I’ll speak personally, the most common mistake is not getting proper insulation. Insulation is the key and making sure that your home is properly insulated really, I think takes an expert.”

Other ways you can save are by turning your water heater down and not running your furnace when possible.