How do you prepare for severe weather?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After some cool and wet weather this spring, temperatures have been warming up and there is the threat for severe weather Friday evening.

So far, we haven’t had too many thunderstorms today but this is typically the time of year we start to get severe weather. The National Weather Service classifies a thunderstorm as severe when it’s capable of producing wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, hail of an inch in diameter, and possibly a tornado.

“Everything in the house that’s going to blow away in case we get any kind of winds,” Kathryn Whiting, a resident from Agawam, told 22News.

When a severe thunderstorm is reported or indicated by radar a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. This time of year it’s important to be prepared for severe weather because it could end up saving you life.

Flash flooding is the number one cause of death associated with thunderstorms. Remember if you come across a road covered by water “turn around, don’t drown.”

Lightning is the number two weather related killer. You can be struck by lightning 10 miles away. Remember, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

A weather radio is a good thing to have to alert you of severe weather and you can always download the 22News Storm Team Weather app for the latest watches and warnings and to see the latest radar.