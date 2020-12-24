LIVE RADAR: Flood Watch into Christmas morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Showers turns to steadier rain later Thursday evening, but the heaviest rain comes after midnight through 9:00 a.m. Christmas morning. Rain will continue through the early to mid-afternoon of Christmas Day.

FLOOD WATCH: All of western Massachusetts from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Heavy rain and snow melt could lead to street and stream flooding.

HIGH WIND WARNING: Berkshire County, 6 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday for gusts up to 65 mph which could lead to tree damage and scattered power outages.

WIND ADVISORY: Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties from midnight Thursday through noon Friday for gusts up to 55 mph.

