CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain is continuing to fall not just across western Massachusetts but across much of southern New England.

The rain continues to fall for almost everyone as it has been all day long. The source for the rain comes from this stalled front that has set up just along southern New England allowing precipitation to continue to filer its way into the region. This front acts the same way tracks do with trains.

This front has set up and the precipitation rides along it and as this front stalls so does the rain. Luckily the front will push away overnight but some showers will linger into Wednesday morning. Some areas of the Northeast including Rhode Island have seen over 10 inches of rain since Monday.

Rainfall totals as of 11 a.m. Tuesday:

Hampden County

Westfield: 2.49″

Springfield: 2.47″

Agawam: 2.43″

Longmeadow: 2.28″

Wilbraham: 2.26″

West Springfield: 2.23″

Ludlow: 2.15″

East Longmeadow: 2.13″

Hampden: 2.07″

Granville: 2.02″

Holyoke: 1.85″

Brimfield: 1.84″

Hampshire County

Easthampton: 2.54″

Northampton: 2.24″

Amherst: 2.23″

Florence: 2.11″

Willisburg: 2.10″

Plainfield: 1.90″

Franklin County