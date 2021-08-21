Tracking Tropical Storm Henri as it approaches Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking Tropical Storm Henri as it heads towards western Massachusetts.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for western Massachusetts from 8 p.m. Saturday evening until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

Saturday will be a mix of sun & clouds. It’ll be warm and humid. Spotty showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm, likely Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Saturday evening will be generally rain-free.

Henri Weather Sunday

By sunrise on Sunday, western Massachusetts will be impacted by the northern fringes of Henri. Plan on scattered showers and breezy conditions in the morning. Rain will become steady and heavy Sunday afternoon. Along with the rain, the wind will start gusting over 30mph. Prolonged heavy rain will lead to street, stream, and river flooding. Prolonged gusty winds will result in tree damage and power outages.

Now is the time to prepare for power outages and flooding, especially in urban areas, and rivers and streams west of the Connecticut River.

The “worst” of the storm is expected to be Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.