Weather Alert: Elsa’s heaviest rain expected Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hampden and southern Hampshire counties until 2:15 p.m. for flooding of small streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through this afternoon.

From now through 2 p.m. the heavy, widespread rain from Elsa will taper off from the west to the east. Conditions will greatly improve during that time period. Later today, we just have a risk for an isolated shower or storm. Unlike with Isaias, the wind gusts Elsa will bring will top off around 25 mph. That means the risk for power outages is low.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, and lows tonight will drop to the 60s. It’ll feel humid today and tonight.