(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert for snow, sleet, freezing rain, and gusty winds that may last through Thursday night and Friday.
WWLP-22News Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:
Franklin County, Western Hampden County, and Western Hampshire County: Until 7 a.m. Friday for freezing rain.
WIND ADVISORY
Eastern Hampden County: From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for wind gusts up to 55MPH
The rain will turn more showery in nature for the second half of the day with more widespread and heavier rain returning for Friday morning’s commute.
Friday will bring mainly a plain soaking rain for the morning and early afternoon. As colder air returns later Friday afternoon we could see some snow showers, but most of the accumulation during the second half of the day Friday will be northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley.
High temperatures Friday should reach the low 40s in the lower valley with colder 30s north and west.
WWLP-22News Snowfall Forecast
Latest News:
- Florida elementary teaching assistant accused of sharing and doing drugs with 2 teens
- House votes to clarify regulators’ role in marijuana host agreements
- Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm about the virus dies
- South Hadley Police warning about suspicious activity near school bus stops
- WEATHER ALERT: Freezing rain and wind Friday
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.