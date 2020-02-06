WEATHER ALERT: Freezing rain and wind Friday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert for snow, sleet, freezing rain, and gusty winds that may last through Thursday night and Friday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Franklin County, Western Hampden County, and Western Hampshire County: Until 7 a.m. Friday for freezing rain.

WIND ADVISORY

Eastern Hampden County: From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for wind gusts up to 55MPH

The rain will turn more showery in nature for the second half of the day with more widespread and heavier rain returning for Friday morning’s commute.

Friday will bring mainly a plain soaking rain for the morning and early afternoon. As colder air returns later Friday afternoon we could see some snow showers, but most of the accumulation during the second half of the day Friday will be northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley.

High temperatures Friday should reach the low 40s in the lower valley with colder 30s north and west.

