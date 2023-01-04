CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for freezing rain Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire, western Hampden and northern Berkshire counties from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle that could create slippery conditions.

Showers will return Wednesday evening with a steadier rain with lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees. There could even be some freezing rain during the Thursday morning commute in our western hills and across all of Franklin County.

Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.

Features: