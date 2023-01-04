CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for freezing rain Thursday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire, western Hampden and northern Berkshire counties from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle that could create slippery conditions.
Showers will return Wednesday evening with a steadier rain with lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees. There could even be some freezing rain during the Thursday morning commute in our western hills and across all of Franklin County.
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with an audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7-Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team