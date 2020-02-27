Weather Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds, thunderstorms expected overnight

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for parts of western Massachusetts as heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms are expected in our area early Thursday morning.

It’ll be foggy and drizzly Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s through midnight. Steady rain will develop after 11 p.m. Heavy rain is likely after midnight.

The wind will gust over 20mph. A scattered thunderstorm is possible at 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. The heavy rain may cause some minor street flooding.

Thursday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Be ready for some lingering heavy rain as the Thursday AM commute gets underway. A few snow showers are possible in the hill towns west of the Connecticut River Thursday morning.

A light accumulation of snow is possible there. It will be windy for the rest of the day. Some partial clearing is likely Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday’s wind will bring in some dry & cold air for the weekend.

