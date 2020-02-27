Breaking News
Eversource to buy Columbia Gas Massachusetts for $1.1B

Weather Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds, thunderstorms expected overnight

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for parts of western Massachusetts as heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms are expected in our area early Thursday morning.

It’ll be foggy and drizzly Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s through midnight. Steady rain will develop after 11 p.m. Heavy rain is likely after midnight.

The wind will gust over 20mph. A scattered thunderstorm is possible at 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. The heavy rain may cause some minor street flooding.

Thursday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Be ready for some lingering heavy rain as the Thursday AM commute gets underway. A few snow showers are possible in the hill towns west of the Connecticut River Thursday morning.

A light accumulation of snow is possible there. It will be windy for the rest of the day. Some partial clearing is likely Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday’s wind will bring in some dry & cold air for the weekend. 

Weather On the Go: Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets