Weather Alert: Henri to bring heavy rain, strong winds Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert as Hurricane Henri tracks towards New England.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until Monday evening.

HURRICANE HENRI SUMMARY:

Henri is going to weaken from a Category 1 Hurricane to a tropical storm by the time the eye (center) of the storm reaches near our area.

This morning: Scattered rain showers will begin.

This afternoon: Heavy rain, chance of storms, strong winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30-50 mph. Keep your electronics charged. Watch out for street, stream and river flooding. If you are going to be out driving, keep an eye out for flooding and debris on roads.

This evening: Heavy rain, chance of storms. Still expecting strong winds.

Tonight: Rain showers.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain, chance of thunderstorms. We’ll still have breezy winds from 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Rainfall Totals: From this morning through tomorrow evening most areas will see between 3 and 6 inches of rain.

HOW TO PREPARE:

Trim branches that are breaking

Charge electronics

Make sure to have kit with food, water, medicine and first aid items

Reduce the temperature in your refrigerator (the colder your fridge, the longer you have until food spoils)

SUNDAY: Heavy Rain & Wind, Chance Thunderstorms.



Highs: 74-78

Dew Points: 66-72 Oppressive

Winds: NNE 15-25 MPH, Gusts 30-50 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT: Heavy Rain.

Lows: 64-70



MONDAY: Showers/Storms, Breezy.



Highs: 78-82

Dew Points: 68-72 Oppressive

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers/Storms then Clearing Late.

Lows: 66-72