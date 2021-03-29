WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning in effect for western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties until 4 p.m. Monday.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong and potentially damaging winds which will gust up to 50-60 mph at times today. The wind will likely lead to downed trees and power lines so power outages are possible.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with cool afternoon highs near 50. We’ll have clouds this morning but as the day goes on we’ll get progressively brighter. The western hilltowns may see a few, light scattered snow showers this morning.

The wind will be blowing, so be careful driving high-profile vehicles, secure any outdoor objects, and watch out for debris on the roads.

The wind subsides late this evening. Overnight will be calm and clear with lows into the 20s.

The wind returns Tuesday, but it won’t be nearly as windy as Monday — just a bit breezy. Otherwise, it’ll be a bright, sunny day with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday night, clouds return with lows in the low 40s. The 22News Storm Team is tracking more rounds of rain this week.