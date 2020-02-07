WEATHER ALERT: Icy spots linger with wind and some snow later today

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert Friday for freezing rain, gusty winds and some snow that could impact the evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Western Franklin and Western Hampshire Counties: Until 5pm for areas of icing caused by freezing rain. A light accumulation of snow is also possible late afternoon into the early evening.

Western Hampden and Eastern Franklin Counties: Until 1pm for areas of icing caused by freezing rain.

Berkshire County: Until 7pm Friday for freezing rain followed by snow.

WIND ADVISORY:

Hampden County & Berkshire County: From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for wind gusts up to 55MPH

TIMING:

This morning will be damp with periods of showers and drizzle. Some icy conditions are possible, mainly in our higher western hills.

Midday-early afternoon the rain gets heavier with the low chance for a thunderstorm.

Wind increases around mid-afternoon with gusts over 50 mph possible in some areas to end the afternoon and into the evening.

From mid-afternoon-early evening rain will change over to snow, which could provide an accumulation of snow for the evening commute. Even a little snow could make it slippery.

Tonight temperatures drop quickly, which could make wet roads rather icy.

