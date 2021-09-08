WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms likely across western Massachusetts Wednesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch from The National Weather Service has been issued for Berkshire County until 12am Thursday.

There is the chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 9 p.m. A few strong to severe storms are possible, even into the early hours of Thursday morning. Be ready for lightning, some heavy downpours, and gusty winds Wednesday night and overnight.

Those downpours could cause minor street & stream flooding for the Thursday morning commute. Lows will be in the mid-60s. By Thursday morning, it’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Lingering showers will start to die down as we head into the late afternoon/early evening hours of Thursday.

Live Interactive Radar:

