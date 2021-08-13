Weather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, especially midday & in the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, keep an eye on the radar on wwlp.com. The shower/thunderstorm threat will end 5-7pm.

Temperatures will be a a few degrees cooler. We’ll start the day in the 70s. Saturday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night, partly cloudy and finally not muggy. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variable Clouds, Chance of Showers/Thunderstorms.

Lows: 68-74

SATURDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms.

Highs: 84-88

Dew Points: 64-70 Humid

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing.

Lows: 56-62