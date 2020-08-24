Weather: Possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday

Watch the 22News Live Doppler Radar

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Western Massachusetts residents should expect damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy downpours, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS added, “there remains a chance that our area will see no severe storms on Tuesday, however, storms that do manage to get going have the potential to be very strong.”

We had isolated severe thunderstorms Saturday and scattered severe thunderstorms Sunday that caused some damage in southeastern Franklin, and eastern Hampden and Hampshire counties. We are going to continue to see this pattern through Tuesday, with hit-or-miss/isolated strong to potentially severe storms.

It will be hot and humid today and that will fuel the threat for storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but with the humidity, it will feel closer to the low 90s during the warmest part of the day.

We start the day dry and partly sunny. Rain and storm chances increase after 1/2 p.m. and continue into the evening. However, coverage will be variable, meaning while some people are dry, others will be dealing with strong storms. Coverage will be isolated throughout the afternoon and evening.

A few storms have the potential to become strong to severe, which means heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and hail.

Late this evening, rain chances end and overnight we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Hot & Humid, Chance PM Showers/Storms



Highs: 86-90

Dew Points: 66-70 Very Humid

Winds: Light

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance Eve. Showers/Storms, Partly Cloudy

Lows: 64-68