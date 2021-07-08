Weather Alert: More strong storms for Thursday, low risk of tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain Thursday night & Friday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from this evening through 4 pm Friday.

Email damage reports to reportit@wwlp.com

Areas of heavy rain, along with some scattered thunderstorms will move through the Pioneer Valley this evening. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s. Minor street flooding is possible this evening, especially east of the Connecticut River.

Now is the time to clear gutters and storm drains! After midnight, steadier and heavier rain will develop.

Friday’s 7 am temperatures will be in the 60s. As Tropical Storm Elsa passes south of us, heavy rain is likely 6 am-noon on Friday. Central & eastern Hampden County, & eastern Hampshire County will likely get the heaviest rain in our area and are the most vulnerable to street and stream flooding on Friday morning. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination Friday morning. If you encounter a flooded road, don’t drive through the road. Turn around, don’t drown!

Steady rain will taper to scattered showers & thunderstorms by early Friday afternoon. Some flooding may last into the afternoon hours. Drive carefully. We aren’t expecting much wind damage from this storm. There may be some occasional gusts over 20mph. There may be some sun before sunset on Friday! High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday night, just a risk for an isolated shower with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Live Interactive Radar: