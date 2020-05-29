Weather Alert: Possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Friday night into Saturday morning for the possibility of a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

Friday afternoon was a warm and very humid end to the work week with temperatures in the low 80s and dew points up around 70 degrees.

Friday evening, we’ll be watching storms in New York State as they head toward western Massachusetts. Storms will tend to weaken as they approach, but an isolated strong or severe storm is possible this evening and overnight especially in the Berkshires.

Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns with any evening or nighttime storm, but coverage should be rather isolated. Low temperatures tonight drop into the mid 60s as it stays very humid.

The risk for a few showers continues through early Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon drier air arrives, which drops the humidity and brings some afternoon sunshine. There’s a slight chance for a late afternoon/early evening shower to return, but most of us should be dry. High temperatures tomorrow should push close to 80.

Sunday is our pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, highs near 70 and a bit of a breeze.