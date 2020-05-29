1  of  2
Breaking News
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,718 deaths, 95,512 positive tests Massachusetts Phase II: Baker releases guidance for restaurants and lodging

Weather Alert: Possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday

Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Friday night into Saturday morning for the possibility of a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

Friday afternoon was a warm and very humid end to the work week with temperatures in the low 80s and dew points up around 70 degrees.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES

Friday evening, we’ll be watching storms in New York State as they head toward western Massachusetts. Storms will tend to weaken as they approach, but an isolated strong or severe storm is possible this evening and overnight especially in the Berkshires.

Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns with any evening or nighttime storm, but coverage should be rather isolated. Low temperatures tonight drop into the mid 60s as it stays very humid.

The risk for a few showers continues through early Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon drier air arrives, which drops the humidity and brings some afternoon sunshine. There’s a slight chance for a late afternoon/early evening shower to return, but most of us should be dry. High temperatures tomorrow should push close to 80.

Sunday is our pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, highs near 70 and a bit of a breeze.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today