Weather Alert: Potential strong storms later today

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms later today.

Much of today will feature occasional showers that may be briefly heavy, but we’ll also enjoy mild temperatures and some breaks of sunshine.

High temperatures should reach the low to mid 60s, warmer if we can get more sunshine.

From 4pm-8pm isolated to scattered thunderstorms will push into western Massachusetts. The main concern with these storms would be damaging wind gusts. There’s a lower risk for lightning and a very low chance of hail or a tornado.

Much cooler temperatures will blow in for the weekend with highs only in the 40s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine this weekend.

After today’s storm threat we’ll be watching the potential for accumulating snow on Monday.