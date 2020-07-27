Weather Alert: Scattered Thunderstorms Likely Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert due to scattered thunderstorms Tuesday midday & afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the Berkshires as early as 11 a.m. on Tuesday. All of western Massachusetts should be ready for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Our primary concern with Tuesday’s storms will be damaging wind.

A few downpours could cause minor street flooding, especially in urban areas.

