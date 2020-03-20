WEATHER ALERT: Scattered strong thunderstorms

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a weather alert for 10:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 p.m. Friday, for scattered strong thunderstorms.
Clouds and patchy drizzle and fog will continue this evening. Overnight lows don’t drop much as we get down to near 40. Spring begins at 11:50 p.m. tonight!
Some heavier showers push in, on and off, for Friday with a chance for a thunderstorm. There’s a chance for a strong or severe thunderstorm later in the day. High temperatures Friday should reach the low to mid 60s making for a very mild first FULL day of spring.
What:
- A few severe thunderstorms are possible with the main threats of:
- Damaging Wind Gusts
- Heavy Downpours
- Low risk of rotating storms
When and Where:
- During Friday afternoon and into the evening. Roughly between 4-8 PM.
- Between 4-6 PM western MA and CT
- Between 6-8 PM RI and eastern MA
The weekend still looks bright and cooler in the 40s.
