WEATHER ALERT: Scattered strong thunderstorms

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a weather alert for 10:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 p.m. Friday, for scattered strong thunderstorms.

Clouds and patchy drizzle and fog will continue this evening. Overnight lows don’t drop much as we get down to near 40. Spring begins at 11:50 p.m. tonight!

Some heavier showers push in, on and off, for Friday with a chance for a thunderstorm. There’s a chance for a strong or severe thunderstorm later in the day. High temperatures Friday should reach the low to mid 60s making for a very mild first FULL day of spring.

What:

A few severe thunderstorms are possible with the main threats of: Damaging Wind Gusts Heavy Downpours Low risk of rotating storms



When and Where:

During Friday afternoon and into the evening. Roughly between 4-8 PM. Between 4-6 PM western MA and CT Between 6-8 PM RI and eastern MA



The weekend still looks bright and cooler in the 40s.

Weather Info On the Go: Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

The 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Nick Bannin and Kelly Reardon on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com