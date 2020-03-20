1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Baker activates National Guard for COVID-19 response Baker activates National Guard for “logistical support” in state’s response to coronavirus
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There are currently 182 active closings. Click for more details.

WEATHER ALERT: Scattered strong thunderstorms

Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a weather alert for 10:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 p.m. Friday, for scattered strong thunderstorms. 

Clouds and patchy drizzle and fog will continue this evening. Overnight lows don’t drop much as we get down to near 40. Spring begins at 11:50 p.m. tonight!

Some heavier showers push in, on and off, for Friday with a chance for a thunderstorm. There’s a chance for a strong or severe thunderstorm later in the day. High temperatures Friday should reach the low to mid 60s making for a very mild first FULL day of spring.

What:

  •  A few severe thunderstorms are possible with the main threats of:
    • Damaging Wind Gusts
    • Heavy Downpours
    • Low risk of rotating storms

When and Where:

  • During Friday afternoon and into the evening. Roughly between 4-8 PM.
    • Between 4-6 PM western MA and CT
    • Between 6-8 PM RI and eastern MA

The weekend still looks bright and cooler in the 40s.

WWLP-22News Interactive Radar

Weather Info On the Go: Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

The 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Nick Bannin and Kelly Reardon on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets