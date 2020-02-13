Weather Alert: Snow, rain expected across western Massachusetts overnight

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a weather alert, as snow and rain are expected to fall across western Massachusetts overnight into Thursday.

The early evening hours will be dry. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Snow will arrive between 11 p.m. & 1 a.m. The snow will be heavy at times. Snow will change to sleet and freezing rain from south to north after 3 a.m. The heaviest precipitation with this storm will happen at 1 a.m.- 7 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the low 30s and upper 20s. Be ready for a slushy, icy, and slow morning commute, with mainly sleet and freezing rain falling. You’ll need extra time to get ready for the commute, and extra time while you are commuting! Most areas south of Northampton will be above freezing by 10 a.m. Most areas north of Northampton will be above freezing by noon. Snow accumulation will be a coating to a couple of inches in the lower valley and up to 5 inches in Franklin & Berkshire County.

There will be a few scattered rain & snow showers Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. The weather will generally be dry by the Thursday evening commute.

Valentine’s Day will be dry!

We’ll update the timing and impacts of the Thursday morning wintry mix, on 22News at 10 on The CW Springfield & 22News at 11 p.m.

