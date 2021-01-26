Weather Alert: Snow showers tracking in Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday for snow showers tracking in this afternoon that will lead to a slick commute Tuesday evening, and especially Wednesday morning.

Temperatures this morning are in the teens and 20s. Some areas will start with a bit of sun, but clouds will continue to build in throughout the morning. Later today we’ll be cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid to upper 20s.

There will be scattered snow showers tomorrow morning. However, we now have a chance for some very light and isolated snow showers randomly throughout the day and into the evening hours. Skies will stay cloudy and highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

Winter Weather Advisory: Western Hampden/Hampshire/Franklin counties; 1pm today- 10am Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Hampden/Hampshire/Franklin counties from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: Berkshire County from noon Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Snow Starts 1-4pm.

Highs: 30-34
Winds: NE/E 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow.

Lows: 24-30

WEDNESDAY: AM Light Snow. PM Snow Showers/Flurries.

Highs: 32-36

