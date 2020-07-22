Weather Alert: Strong thunderstorms, lightning, damaging winds possible Wednesday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong thunderstorms with lightning, damaging wind, and torrential rain expected on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s. It will be a mostly cloudy & more humid day. Scattered showers & thunderstorms are possible at any time on Wednesday.

The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms happens in the late afternoon & early evening, through 9pm. Be ready for scattered thunderstorms with lightning, heavy downpours, and damaging wind. The primary threat is for damaging wind. If you have plans to be outside 3pm-9pm on Wednesday, have an indoor alternative ready!

We’ve got a good chance of storms on Thursday, too.