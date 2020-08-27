Weather Alert: Widespread strong, severe thunderstorms expected Thursday

(WWLP) – The 2News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert for widespread strong to severe thunderstorms expected in our area on Thursday.

It will be mostly cloudy by sunrise, with the chance for an isolated shower after 4 a.m.

Thursday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. There is an elevated risk for severe weather on Thursday.

There will be a chance for a scattered shower or storm through noon, 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. will be our “prime time” for widespread severe weather on Thursday. It is likely that we will have at least a few strong to severe storms.

The primary hazards will be damaging wind & hail. We’ll also have to deal with lightning, potentially flooding downpours, and the chance for a tornado.

This is the type of weather that can cause tree damage, power outages, & urban street flooding.

If you have outdoor plans for Thursday, keep an eye on radar on the 22News Storm Team Weather App, and have a plan to get inside quickly! Radar below:

A few lingering storms are also possible through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Friday looks dry.