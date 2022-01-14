Weather Alert: Wind chills as low as -30 in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for dangerously cold wind chills Friday through Saturday morning.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Berkshire County and western Hampden, western Hampshire, and western Franklin Counties and from 7 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday for wind chills nearing 20 to 30 below.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 7 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday for wind chills of 15 to 20 below.

Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will pick this afternoon up and the temperatures will start to drop. Winds will gust up around 30 mph at times. Lows will drop down to 4 below zero to 2 above.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and bitterly cold. Highs will be in the low to mid teens but wind chills will make it feel like it’s 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

Sunday will be partly sunny and not as cold with temperatures in the mid an upper 20s.

The 22News Storm Team is track a storm on the way for Monday that could bring us snow and some rain.