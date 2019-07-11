Bracing for Barry

(NBC News) – A state of emergency has been declared in Louisiana as people prepare for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Barry.

“This is obviously going to be a significant event for a big part of Louisiana,” Governor John Bel Edwards warned Thursday.

The slow moving system, whose outer bands flooded parts of New Orleans Wednesday, is poised to deliver another drenching as it moves ashore over the weekend.

Some areas are already under mandatory evacuation orders.

Emergency officials are concerned Barry could cause life-threatening flooding and storm surge throughout the region.

Inspectors are confident levees which protect cities along the Mississippi river will hold.

It’s not just Louisiana. Millions of people from Florida to Texas could feel Barry’s effects over the weekend.

