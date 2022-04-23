CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we near the end of April, now heading into May temperatures will be on the rise and that means keeping you and what you own safe in your car.

It is that time of year again with high sun angle it is time to keep you and everything you own safe in your car.

This time of year temperatures can get into the seventy’s and with that comes increase heat inside your vehicle. After 10 minutes, the inside of your car can reach 90 degrees, after 20 minutes 98, 30 minutes, 104 and after 1 hour, 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

Before you leave your car be sure to check your backseat to remember who and what you bring with you and also feel the seat of your car before sitting in it cause you could burn yourself if it is too hot.