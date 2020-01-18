Staying warm in bitter-cold temperatures during Red Sox Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures dipping so low this weekend, it’s always a good reminder to dress appropriately.

Ice Sculptures are lining Main Street from MGM Springfield all the way to Union Station. One might say they’re an appropriate addition to Red Sox Winter Weekend since the Pioneer Valley is being blasted with arctic cold air.

Lori Tomkiewicz of Farmington, Connecticut told 22News, “This is probably our fourth year coming out to Red Sox Winter Weekend. First time in Springfield obviously. I don’t love the cold but we’ll do anything for our Red Sox.”

Experts will tell you to dress in layers. If you get too warm you can peel one off. Also, make every attempt to stay dry. Wet skin isn’t fun combined with bitterly cold temperatures and downtown Springfield’s wind tunnel between buildings.

Tomkiewicz added, “Once we get inside everything is going to be great.”

And there’s plenty of places to get inside. The MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield, of course, but there are also several tents set up outside. And those tents are heated.

Some other good advice includes paying close attention to your extremities, keeping your hands and feet warm, and wearing a hat – we lose a lot of body heat from our head.