Don’t forget to ‘move over’ when traveling this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the slick road conditions – a reminder to move over when you come upon a disabled vehicle.

Nationwide, 1 in every 6 days a tow truck driver is killed from being hit by a car while working on the side of the road.

Moving over a lane can save a life when you see a disabled vehicle, emergency vehicle, or a tow truck pulled over.

Interstate Towing Operations Manager, Stephen Gonneville, told 22News, “It’s a very uncomfortable feeling when you are standing on the side of the road trying to hook up a car, you feel the wind blow by you and you feel a car inches from you. It’s actually kind of scary because you don’t know if you turn your head away for one second it could be that one second that you’re gone.”

It’s also important to remember to put the phone down while driving. It’s not only dangerous to talk and drive – it’s also now against the law in Massachusetts.

